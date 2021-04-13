CommerceBlock Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 124.2% higher against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CommerceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

