Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 31,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,164. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

