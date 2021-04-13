CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

