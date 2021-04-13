Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 7.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 162,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,693,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

