Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 1,269.0% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

