Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 6.9%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.85. 35,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,948,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

