Comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) & NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb -0.11% 27.48% 10.77% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -90.43% -77.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 5.43 $3.44 billion $4.69 13.56 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.39 million ($0.89) -7.07

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bristol-Myers Squibb and NeuBase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 2 13 1 2.94 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 175.57%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The company also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a solvent-free protein-bound chemotherapy product; mpliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia. In addition, it offers Onureg for the continued treatment of adult patients with AML; Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Vidaza for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome subtypes; Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; and Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. The company sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Inc.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and Nektar Therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for Huntington's disease; and NT0200, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for myotonic dystrophy type 1. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

