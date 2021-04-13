Compass Diversified Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

NYSE:CODI opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,241 shares of company stock worth $2,036,711. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

