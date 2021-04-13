Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 440.9% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compass Group stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue downgraded Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

