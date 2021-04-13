COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $36.26. 9,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 392,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

