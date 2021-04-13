Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 101,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,743. The company has a market cap of $598.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Compugen has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

