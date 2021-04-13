Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 65,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,430,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

