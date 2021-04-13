Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CNCG remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Concierge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

