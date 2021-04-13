Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CNCG remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Concierge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.20.
About Concierge Technologies
