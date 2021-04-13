Conflux Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.10 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $912.68 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,709.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.24 or 0.03679582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00439098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $814.82 or 0.01278967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00494663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.26 or 0.00515249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00368226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00034924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 821,542,995 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

