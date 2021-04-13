Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CONXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,003. Conic Metals has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

