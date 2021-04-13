Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CNTB stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

