Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Connectome has a market cap of $486,741.80 and approximately $559,104.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

