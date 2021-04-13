ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 147,626 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.94.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after buying an additional 159,755 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.