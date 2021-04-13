ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $7.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $33.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.46 billion to $39.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.36 billion to $38.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

NYSE COP opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

