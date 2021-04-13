Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

