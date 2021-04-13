ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,658,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,440,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

