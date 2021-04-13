ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 108,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,400. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at $105,591,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

