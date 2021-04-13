Contrasting Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 83.67 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -14.89 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$73.47 million N/A N/A

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -88.81% -71.72% -16.60% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain. Its principal development programs include nedosiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; RG6346 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; belcesiran for the treatment of deficiency-associated liver disease; and DCR-AUD for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.