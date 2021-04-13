Contrasting Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scientific Games currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.23%. Kubient has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.81%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Scientific Games.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.24 -$130.00 million $0.23 191.96 Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The Lottery segment comprises of system-based services and product sales business, and instant games business. The SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The Digital Segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

