Contrasting Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Touchpoint Group and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -255.31% -54.98% ADTRAN -3.33% -0.30% -0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Touchpoint Group and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.44%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and ADTRAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 7.12 -$6.51 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $530.06 million 1.70 -$52.98 million ($0.01) -1,861.00

Touchpoint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADTRAN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ADTRAN beats Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; IP-based digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services. The company also provides broadband customer premise solutions and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; ethernet switches for multi-gigabit local area networking; SmartOS software licensing for residential gateway and Wi-Fi devices; cloud-based SaaS management platforms; Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateway products and accessories; managed mesh Wi-Fi solutions for cloud-managed connectivity; virtual wireless local area networks for business-class Wi-Fi and management; and pre-sale and post-sale technical support. In addition, it offers planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, installation, and commissioning services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode-based aggregation systems and customer devices; and high-bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies to deliver business and residential services. ADTRAN, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.