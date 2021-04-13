Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

