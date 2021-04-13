Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. 95,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,640. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.