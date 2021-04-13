Cordasco Financial Network Has $43.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 31.5% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $43,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,306. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $232.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

