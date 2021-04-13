Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Core Laboratories worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

