CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of CoreCivic worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXW opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $912.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

