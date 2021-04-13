CorionX Price Tops $0.0089 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $981,500.86 and $111,783.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,425,024 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

