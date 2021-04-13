Cormark Weighs in on Leucrotta Exploration Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of LXE opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

