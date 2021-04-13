Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Down 4.4%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 5,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

