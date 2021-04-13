Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLW. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Kovitz Investment Group increased its position in Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 1,480,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates increased its position in Corning by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 14,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Park National increased its position in Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 625,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Fulton Bank increased its position in Corning by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 32,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners increased its position in Corning by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners now owns 7,633,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,535,000 after acquiring an additional 771,400 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

