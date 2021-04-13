Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Reduced by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 4.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.11% of Corteva worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. 18,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

