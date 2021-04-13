Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,552 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $41,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

