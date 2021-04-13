Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 7%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 3,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cortexyme by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.