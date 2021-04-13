Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.