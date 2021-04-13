Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

COTQF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 43.44.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.