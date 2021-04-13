Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

