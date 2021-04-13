County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYLC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 121,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

