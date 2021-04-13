County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Down 89.7% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CYLC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 121,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
County Line Energy Company Profile
Read More: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.