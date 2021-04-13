Coupang, Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 20th

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During Coupang’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

