Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,278. Coupang has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

