Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE CPNG traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,278. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

