Courier Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. 10,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $144.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.