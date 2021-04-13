Courier Capital LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

