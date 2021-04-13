Courier Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 418.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 766,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after buying an additional 101,123 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 211,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. 179,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

