Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

