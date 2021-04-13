Courier Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

RSP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. 49,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $145.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

