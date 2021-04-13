Courier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NOC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

